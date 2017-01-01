Send targeted automatic messages to your visitors

Onboard, sell, and engage your web users with automatic emails triggered by their actions.

Here is why you will love Convertloop once you try it:

Segment

Segment your visitors based on what they do

Segment your visitors based on their sessions, features used, location, and any relevant attribute for your business.

Channels

Comunicate with your visitors in terms of their real interests. No spam, no guesses.

Track each visitor story with your product even without having their contact info. Then talk with them based on their real interests.

Behavioral tracking

Discover the power of behavioral analytics to drive growth

ConvertLoop ties the interactions with your product to a single person regardless if they come from multiple devices.

Automation

Forget about pre-set automation rules and complex visual workflows

No more complex workflows that takes time to learn. Simply define and turn on-off custom triggers to send emails and you are all set.

Syncronize

Never waste time again synchronizing your customers’ marketing information

All your customers info will be updated in real time, in one place, and in the most powerful and secure servers.

Unlimited users

Unlimited collaborators with no extra charge

Invite as many marketing team members as you want without paying more.

Unlimited apps

Have several Apps under the same account

Manage as many Apps as you want under the same account. Ideal for marketing agencies. Learn why

Reports

Get insights

Get insights about people’s activity on your site along with customized key performance metrics to make strategic decisions.

Growing businesses using ConvertLoop

German

“We have increased our sales by offering our visitors the programs that they are really interested in. We have also seen an increase in our students' engagement by automating our communication with them based on what they have done or need to complete”

- German Escobar, CEO at MakeItReal.Camp

Andres

“The old days of creating confusing flows or decision trees are done. Now I just filter custom segments and trigger automated mesages based on how people use my product."

- Andrés Angel, Founder at Quincena.me

“I love it! Convertloop is so easy to use, and it helped me to finally synchronize all my customers information in one place, automatically track their journey, and increase my monthly sales… on autopilot!”

- Laura Arboleda, CEO at MuyMuyFeliz.com

Start driving growth with ConvertLoop

How it works

Synchornize

1. Install ConvertLoop

Easily install ConvertLoop by adding our java script snippet or using any of our API libraries

Tag people

2. Identify People

Start capturing your visitors information to communicate with them via email

Segments

3. Target specific users

Segment your users based on personal attributes or actions taken in your product

Automated email

4. Send targeted messages

Create and trigger email campaigns, sequences or automatic messages to get your visitors to take action.

Insights

5. Measure your results

Get analytics on how your users engage with your messages to make strategic decisions

Start driving growth with ConvertLoop

